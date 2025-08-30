DC Shaheed Benazirabad Chairs District Coordination Committee Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani chaired a meeting of District Coordination Committee, established under the National Action Plan/Apex Committee on Saturday at Darbarr hall. The meeting reviewed the ongoing operations and measures taken under the National Action Plan.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that water level in the River Indus passing through Shaheed Benazirabad is rising and in view of the situation, the district administration has accelerated rescue and relief operations. He directed all government officers to remain at their headquarters to deal effectively with any possible flood emergency.
Deputy Commissioner instructed the police and law enforcement agencies to intensify action against illegal petrol pumps and LPG shops under the National Action Plan. He also emphasized ensuring full preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations and directed HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
Moreover, the Assistant Commissioners of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand were tasked to directly supervise rescue and relief efforts.
On the occasion, Colonel Yasir Sohail of Pakistan Army appreciated the district administration’s arrangements for rescue and relief in view of the flood situation. He informed that a major flood wave is expected to pass through the district by September 4, and residents of katcha areas must be shifted to relief camps beforehand.
Officials from the health, livestock, and rescue departments briefed the meeting on the establishment of medical camps and increased patrolling in the riverine areas to provide treatment to both people and livestock.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Mubashir Arain, and officers from livestock, health, HESCO, police, anti-corruption, irrigation, local government, all tehsil assistant commissioners, and law enforcement agencies.
APP/rzq-nsm
