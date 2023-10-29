Open Menu

DC Shaheed Benazirabad To Hold Open Court On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

DC Shaheed Benazirabad to hold open court on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In order to listen and resolve the issues of government employees and pensioners pertaining to treasury office on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced on Sunday to hold an open court (katchehry) at DC Office premises on Monday, October 30, at 10 am.

Secretary Finance Ghulam Ali Soomro, Deputy Inspector General Treasury Habibur Rehman Arain, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and Assistant Accountant General Adeel Ahmed would hear the issues of government employees and pensioners.

The DC has appealed all the affected employees and pensioners to attend the open katchehry and present their problems and issues so that steps could be taken to resolve the same. Letters for participation have been dispatched to the officials of District Accounts and all all concerned government departments.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Same Ghulam Ali October Sunday All Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

11 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

12 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

12 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

12 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

12 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

12 hours ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

12 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan