DC Shaheed Benazirabad Visits Protective Embankments, Flood-affected Riverine Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
NAWABSHAH Sep 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, on Wednesday visited the protective embankments and flood-affected riverine areas of Indus River passing near Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns. During the visit, DC personally used boats to reach several villages and rescued families, relocating them to relief camps established at safer locations.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that water level in the Indus River are continuously rising, causing villages in the riverine belt to submerge. He said that a major flood wave is expected to pass through the district limits approximately between September 9 and 11, and for that reason residents of katcha areas are being shifted to relief camps located at safer sites
The DC appealed to the residents of villages to immediately move to the designated relief camps along with their belongings, where the district administration is providing all necessary facilities.
He advised villagers that anyone in need of assistance may contact the District Control Room at 0244-9370336.
During visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Rameez Raja, Rescue 1122 In-charge Engineer Abdul Manan, Mukhtiarkar Sakrand Shoukat Bijoro, Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Taimoor Khehro, and other officials.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments, flood-affected riverine areas2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. stands with flood victims: DC Sahiwal2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief operations in flood affected areas2 minutes ago
-
MNA Jillani calls for national strategy to revitalize date industry2 minutes ago
-
Women break silence on inheritance injustices at FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri in Bara Kahu12 minutes ago
-
Federal education minister meets UNESCO Chief to discuss the areas of cooperation in education12 minutes ago
-
UAD contributes to flood relief with two days’ salaries12 minutes ago
-
National Unity essential for Balochistan’s Development: Danyal Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
Dumper-rickshaw collision claims life, injures two12 minutes ago
-
Academic Leaders Unite for Climate Action at Green Skills Workshop12 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Minister offers free medical treatment to afghan quake victims12 minutes ago
-
3230 food hampers distributed in Gujrat22 minutes ago