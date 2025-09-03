Open Menu

DC Shaheed Benazirabad Visits Protective Embankments, Flood-affected Riverine Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DC Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments, flood-affected riverine areas

NAWABSHAH Sep 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, on Wednesday visited the protective embankments and flood-affected riverine areas of Indus River passing near Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns. During the visit, DC personally used boats to reach several villages and rescued families, relocating them to relief camps established at safer locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that water level in the Indus River are continuously rising, causing villages in the riverine belt to submerge. He said that a major flood wave is expected to pass through the district limits approximately between September 9 and 11, and for that reason residents of katcha areas are being shifted to relief camps located at safer sites

The DC appealed to the residents of villages to immediately move to the designated relief camps along with their belongings, where the district administration is providing all necessary facilities.

He advised villagers that anyone in need of assistance may contact the District Control Room at 0244-9370336.

During visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Rameez Raja, Rescue 1122 In-charge Engineer Abdul Manan, Mukhtiarkar Sakrand Shoukat Bijoro, Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Taimoor Khehro, and other officials.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

1 hour ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

1 hour ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan