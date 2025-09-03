DC Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective embankments, flood-affected riverine areas

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH Sep 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, on Wednesday visited the protective embankments and flood-affected riverine areas of Indus River passing near Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns. During the visit, DC personally used boats to reach several villages and rescued families, relocating them to relief camps established at safer locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that water level in the Indus River are continuously rising, causing villages in the riverine belt to submerge. He said that a major flood wave is expected to pass through the district limits approximately between September 9 and 11, and for that reason residents of katcha areas are being shifted to relief camps located at safer sites

The DC appealed to the residents of villages to immediately move to the designated relief camps along with their belongings, where the district administration is providing all necessary facilities.

He advised villagers that anyone in need of assistance may contact the District Control Room at 0244-9370336.

During visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Rameez Raja, Rescue 1122 In-charge Engineer Abdul Manan, Mukhtiarkar Sakrand Shoukat Bijoro, Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division Taimoor Khehro, and other officials.