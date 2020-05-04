UrduPoint.com
DC Shangla Visits DPO Office, Offered Fateha For Shaheed Naseeb Shah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

DC Shangla visits DPO office, offered fateha for Shaheed Naseeb Shah

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Monday visited the office of the District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz and offered fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed DSP Naseeb Shah here on Monday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Monday visited the office of the District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz and offered fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed DSP Naseeb Shah here on Monday.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain said that both the district administration and Shangla police are working together for the welfare of the people on the occasion of the prevention and lockdown of the corona virus, the positive results of which have begun to come and now the spread of the corona virus has significantly reduced.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain also appreciated the role of police officials for maintaining the lockdown besides creating awareness among the general public.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain offered special prayers for Shaheed DSP Headquarters Shangla Naseeb Shah and said that Naseeb Shah was a brave police officer.

Malik Ijaz said that Naseeb Shah's valuable services will always be remembered.

DPO Malik Ijaz said that the people of Shangla are very poor and a food package should be arranged for them.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain assured that all out efforts and available resources would be utilized for facilitating the general public.

He lauded the performance of policemen and said that the Shangla police were always alert and vigilant in protecting the people from coronavirus.

