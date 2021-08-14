DC Shehak Baloch hoists national flag in Zhob

Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Zhob like all over the country on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Zhob like all over the country on Saturday.

The main flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day was held at SP Office Zhob.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehak Baloch hoisted the flag and national anthems were played.

Deputy Commissioner Shehak Baloch, Commandant Zhob Militia Col.

Farooq Rahim Awan, Assistant Commissioner Rohana Gul Kakar, SP Zhob Fahad Khosa and SP Sherani Abdul Haq Baloch were present on the occasion.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the DC distributed sweets among the inmates in the district jail and among the patients in the Civil Hospital, while DC Shehak Baloch distributed wheelchairs among the inmates at the BRSP office.

The DC also planted a sapling at the Municipal Committee Office in connection with the tree planting campaign under the Clean Green Pakistan program on the occasion of Independence Day.