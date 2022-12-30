DC Shehryar Gul Memon holds meeting on municipal services

A meeting of newly elected chairmen and vice chairman of union councils of tehsil Qazi Ahmed and members Zila Council was held Darbar Hall here today.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of newly elected chairmen and vice chairman of union councils of tehsil Qazi Ahmed and members Zila Council was held Darbar Hall here today.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said,"The objective of the meeting is to gather the information and issues regarding municipal services including education, health, clean potable water, disposable of sewerage water and other problems in their respective areas and to resolve the issues." He said,"It is his effort to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, education, health services and other basic utilities to the citizens of district." On the occasion chairmen, vice chairmen and members of Zila Council informed in details about issues related to non- disposal of accumulated rain water, punctuality of teachers and facilities at schools of tehsil Qaz Ahmed, weak position of health centers, shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines, non useable sub soil water, useless drainage system and other basic problems.

DC directed District Health Officer and District Manager PPHI that in areas where the buildings of Basic Health Units and Government dispensaries were in dilapidated condition, medical camps should be organized there while provision of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines should be arranged for better health facilities to public in these areas.

DC directed officials of education department to take view of data submitted by union council chairmen regarding dilapidated condition of school building in their areas, shortage of teachers and furniture, posting of teachers and recommendations for posting of IBA passed teachers under SNE by January 7, 2023 so that SNE could be approved and teachers could be posted to activate the educational activities.

DC instructed to commence Tent School in areas where school buildings were in dilapidated condition and children were getting education under open sky.

He said,"Absent teachers shall be served notices and directed to be duty bound or in other case action be initiated against absent teachers. DC instructed officials of livestock department to organize medical camps in areas where buildings are turned in dilapidated condition due to recent rains." DC ensured all chairmen that district administration would adopt all possible steps to resolve the issues presented by them. On the occasion, District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali and Taluka President PPP Abdul Nabi Jamali thanked Deputy Commissioner to hold meeting of UC chairmen, vice chairman and members Zila Counsil to take view of the area problems and to resolve it.

They were optimistic the DC take measures to resolve these issues amicably.

The meeting was attended by Additional DC SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Local Government Adul Sattar Rathore, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Lahari, District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu, District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahri, officials of related departments, Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of union councils of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed and members Zia Council.