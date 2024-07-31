DC Sheikhupura chairs meeting to review new ADP schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a meeting was held, on Wednesday to review the new ADP schemes under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar Ali Khan.

Deputy Director of Development Tayyab Munir and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DD Development gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about ADP schemes .

DC Sheikhupura, Dr. Waqar Ali Khan presided over the meeting. He said that regional projects are very important to serve the people and solve their problems.

While issuing instructions to the concerned departments, he stressed that the best quality material should be used in the development schemes and that the ongoing construction work of the schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

