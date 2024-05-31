DC Sheikhupura Cracks Down On Power Pilferers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SHIEKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura, Dr Waqar Ali Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing operation against power thieves in the Sheikhupura district.
According to DC Office, Water and Power Development Authority WAPDA officials briefed the DC on the recent actions taken against power thieves, stating that since September 2023, over 8,913 FIRs have been registered against power thieves, 1,327 have been arrested and many cases are pending in courts.
The meeting was also informed that a recovery of over Rs 10 crore 94 lac 25 thousand has been made from power thieves. Dr Waqar Ali Khan emphasised that those causing losses to the national exchequer will not be spared.
The meeting vowed to continue the crackdown on power thieves until the menace is eliminated.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jamil, officials from WAPDA, Police, Revenue, Special Branch and other relevant departments.
APP/rtf/378
