DC Sheikhupura Listened Citizen's Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth on Monday listened to citizens' problems under the open door policy and issued orders for immediate resolution. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Jalais and other district officers were also present during the meeting

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth on Monday listened to citizens' problems under the open door policy and issued orders for immediate resolution. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Jalais and other district officers were also present during the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed concerned officers to promptly resolve issues related to sewage, revenue, sanitation, and other public concerns. This move is part of the Punjab government's initiative to ensure that public problems are addressed efficiently and effectively.

Under the open door policy, all district officers are available to listen to public problems daily from 10 am to 11:30 am. This policy reflects the Punjab government's commitment to providing timely solutions to citizens' complaints and empowering the district administration to take responsibility for addressing public concerns.

