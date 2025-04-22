DC Sheikhupura reviews polio campaign

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Imran Marth on Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to transit points in Sheikhupura to review the polio campaign's progress.

According to DC office, he checked the finger marks of children and inquired about the performance of polio teams from parents.

The DC emphasized that all possible resources are being utilized to make the campaign successful. He highlighted the importance of citizen participation in eradicating polio, stating that the success of the campaign guarantees a healthy Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Marth urged polio workers to consider their duties as a national duty. During the five-day campaign, 758,490 children will be administered polio drops.