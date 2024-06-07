Open Menu

DC Sheikhupura Visits Gurdwara Sacha Sauda

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Waqar Ali Khan, along with DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh, paid a surprise visit to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on Friday. 

During the visit, he reviewed the arrangements to be made by the district administration for the martyrdom's ceremony of Arjun Devji, the fifth Guru of the Sikh religion and issued instructions to complete the arrangements in time. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jameel, district officers, police, and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. 

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura also issued instructions to all concerned institutions and said that the arrangements should be finalized as soon as possible and foolproof security measures should be taken.

According to DC, nearly 1000 Sikh pilgrims would be visiting Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad to perform religious rituals on June 11.

He also expressed that the message of harmony and peaceful coexistence is very deep in both islam and Sikhism, and it is the responsibility of the district administration to take special care of the Sikh pilgrims coming from all over the world and provide them with all the basic facilities.

