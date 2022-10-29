UrduPoint.com

DC Sherani For Eradication Of Poaching, Deforestation

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 09:35 PM

SHERANI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Hazrat Wali Kakarr stressed for complete eradication of wildlife poaching and deforestation in the area to protect the indigenous species.

While sharing his exclusive measures for the protection of nature and wildlife species, he told APP that he had directed law enforcement officers in Mani Khwa to have strict vigilance of all forests and wildlife amid punitive measures for the prevention of poaching and to protect endangered species in the area from poachers under the Wildlife Act 2014.

"No one should be allowed to risk the environment for their own entertainment and financial gain," the DC stressed.

He praised the community efforts regarding forest and wildlife conservation and added that the district administration had formulated special teams to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province besides controlling poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey.

"We are in coordination with the departments concerned to control the illegal trafficking of indigenous birds abroad and zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds in the province," he remarked.

He said the administration has ensured the preservation of wildlife in the province within limited available resources.

He said the government was taking extensive measures to engage the community to save wildlife and educate the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

Kakarr said the government had initiated a community game reserve to engage the local people with the aim to conserve wildlife in the area.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about the importance of wildlife for the ecosystem.

The drive was meant to discourage poaching- a major threat to the wildlife habitats in the province, he highlighted.

"Sherani district has rich biodiversity and natural heritage, especially wildlife" that was, unfortunately, facing threat mainly due to human activities and adverse weather conditions, Wali added.

