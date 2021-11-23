DC Sherani seeks teachers' union role for betterment of education

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Ejaz Ahmad Jaffer on Tuesday said the teachers' union should play their vital role for the development of education in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of newly elected body of Government Teachers Association led by its newly elected District President Amir Muhammad Sherani. DEO Utaza Khan Nasir was also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner congratulated the office bearers of newly elected teachers union.

He said the role of teachers' organization in educational development and functioning of educational institutions could not be denied, adding that functioning of educational institutions and provision of facilities to students was among the top priorities.

The secret of progress and prosperity lies in the acquisition of knowledge, he said and added that teachers should work together with the organization for educational progress and elimination of backwardness in Sherani.