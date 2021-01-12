UrduPoint.com
DC Sherani Urges People To Play Role For Polio Elimination

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC Sherani urges people to play role for polio elimination

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday said it was every individual's responsibility to play their due role to eliminate polio by administering anti-polio drops to children under the age of five-years.

He expressed these views while administering polio drops to a child to inaugurate the polio drive at District Headquarter Hospital.

Health officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal said more than 100 teams of polio had been formed who would vaccinate anti-polio to children across the district, while a large contingent of levies and police had been assigned to provide security to the workers of polio in order to make the polio drive successful in the area.

He also warned the officials concerned that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

