DC Sialkot Inspects Bus Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DC Sialkot inspects bus fares

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited the General Bus Stand, checked the fares displayed on the bus and wagon stands and inquired about the fares from the passengers going to their homes on Eid.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Mukhtar were also present.

The DC said that special checking squads have been activated to protect passengers from overcharging/loading of public transport on Eid. Inter-district fares are being checked in all four tehsils under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners/Assistant Commissioners.

He said that transporters should refrain from charging excessive fares, otherwise be ready for action. There will be heavy fines for charging excessive fares, vehicles will be impounded and cases will be registered.

In case of complaint, call the Department of Transport and Mass Transit Punjab 04299030222 or the District Control Room 0529250011. Complaints will be redressed immediately, while those traveling on the motorway can call helpline 130 to complain about excessive fares or overloading in public transport, he added.

