Open Menu

DC Sialkot Reviews City Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC Sialkot reviews city services

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saba Asghar Ali visited different areas of Sialkot to inspect sanitation and water supply services on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by the managing director WASA and engineering staff.

She said all sanitation and water supply responsibilities had been shifted from the Municipal Corporation to WASA.

The DC further said clean drinking water and better sanitation are top priorities, adding that modern machinery and additional staff will be deployed to improve services.

Citizens can register complaints via WASA helpline 1334 or DC Control Room 1718, available 24/7.

Recent Stories

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

8 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

14 minutes ago
 International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

1 hour ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with on ..

UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza

5 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

6 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan