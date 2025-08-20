DC Sialkot reviews city services

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saba Asghar Ali visited different areas of Sialkot to inspect sanitation and water supply services on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by the managing director WASA and engineering staff.

She said all sanitation and water supply responsibilities had been shifted from the Municipal Corporation to WASA.

The DC further said clean drinking water and better sanitation are top priorities, adding that modern machinery and additional staff will be deployed to improve services.

Citizens can register complaints via WASA helpline 1334 or DC Control Room 1718, available 24/7.