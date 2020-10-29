DC sialkot visits Sahulat Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari on Thursday visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here.

He checked prices and quality of the fruits, vegetables and daily used commodities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari on Thursday visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here.

He checked prices and quality of the fruits, vegetables and daily used commodities.

On this occasion, he said four Sahulat bazaars had been set up in four tehsils,including Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and Sialkot, to ensure supply of essential commodities to people at discounted rates.

The DC said that special cleaning arrangements had also been made in Sahulat bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Suleiman Akbar was also present.