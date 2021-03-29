DC sialkot visits trauma center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the Trauma Center of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Monday.

He inspected the Trauma Center and Emergency Ward of the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the implementation of corona SOPs.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited various areas of the city and reviewed the operation against encroachments.