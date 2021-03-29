UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sialkot Visits Trauma Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

DC sialkot visits trauma center

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the Trauma Center of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the Trauma Center of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Monday.

He inspected the Trauma Center and Emergency Ward of the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the implementation of corona SOPs.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited various areas of the city and reviewed the operation against encroachments.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

8 minutes ago

Mehbooba Mufti denied issuance of passport because ..

11 minutes ago

World Free Zones Organisation reveals 53% of free ..

16 minutes ago

Rs492.772 bn released for social sector uplift pro ..

56 seconds ago

Provincial advisor inaugurates polio campaign

58 seconds ago

Over 15M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tu ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.