DC Sibi Chairs Meeting Regarding Rabi-ul- Awwal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Major (Rtd) Ilyas Kabzai on Monday chaired a meeting regarding Rabi-ul-Awwal.
The meeting was attended by Wing Commander Colonel Shahryar, SSP Sibi Akhtar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiarabad Mir Bahadur Khan Bangulzai, scholars, members of the peace committee, Anjuman Tajran and officers of law enforcement agencies.
In the meeting, scholars gave a detailed briefing regarding processions, rallies and meetings.
While directing, Deputy Commissioner Sibi said that administrative institutions and all committees should pay full attention to their duties, maintaining tolerance and law and order is the common responsibility of all of us.
He said that foolproof security would be provided to the main procession, while all arrangements should also be finalized for the motorcycle rallies to be held on 10th and 11th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
The DC strictly instructed the concerned institutions to ensure that all security cameras are activated, an ambulance and water tanker should be present along with the procession, while the Chief Officer Municipal Committee was directed to ensure special arrangements for cleanliness.
In addition, WAPDA officials were urged not to do power load shedding during 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the participants would not face any difficulty.
The DC also directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure that all arrangements, including security, traffic management, medical, and water should be ensured in advance wherever rallies and processions are to be taken out in Bakhtiarabad and rural areas of the district and to maintain close contact with the concerned police stations and levies.
The meeting was informed that the series of celebrations starting from 1st Rabi-ul-Awwal would continue for the next 40 days, and most of the programs are held after the evening prayers.
Deputy Commissioner Sibi said that all institutions should maintain close contact and, through the best arrangements, the festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) should be celebrated with peace and brotherhood.
