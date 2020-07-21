UrduPoint.com
DC Sibi For Taking Action Against Absent Paramedical Staffs

Sibi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai Tuesday chaired a high level meeting of District Health Authority and reviewed various issues in detail for ensuring the provision of health facilities to the public in the area

The meeting was attended by Sibi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Akbar Solangi, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Rafiq Mastoi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbas Malik, District Accounts Officer Ajab Khan, Tehsildar Sibi Naseer Ahmad Tareen DSMP PHI and other officers concerned.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that any negligence in the matter of public health would not be tolerated.

He directed officials concerned to ensure their attendance and warned for legal action against the absent doctors and paramedics staff, saying, the salaries of absent staff would be deducted.

He said that cleanliness of all the health centers including Divisional Headquarters Hospital Sibi should be improved, adding that all the patients with coronavirus have recovered and no new case has been reported in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

