DC Sibi instructs to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai on Monday said implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be ensured to control the spread of the coronavirus in view of Eid-ul-Azha in order to ensure the protection of public from diseases.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the implementation of SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha. Assistant Commissioner Sibi Ismail Mangal, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiarabad Zohaib Ahmed, ASP Mian Hussain Iqbal, District Health Officer (DHO0 Dr, Akbar Solangi, Medical Officer, religious scholars, tribal elders, and other related official attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials that action could be taken against those involved in violation of SOPs, saying that people should wear masks before going to Eid Gah to protect themselves from the global epidemic.

He said citizens should avoid crowded places, shaking hands and maintaining distances to each other during the offering of Eid-ul Azha prayers in respective mosques for coping with the challenge of the COVID-19, saying that as long as the virus is present, efforts should be made to spend most of the time at their homes for the safety of their families and the area.

He urged religious scholars to play their vital role to educate people regarding the implementation of SOPs in the area so that the coronavirus would be defeated through the implementation of precautionary measures in the area.

The DC directed concerned official that teams should be formed to pick up the offals of sacrificial animals and special care should be taken for cleanliness during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that anti-corona spray would be carried out in Eid Gah areas before Eid-ul-Azha, saying that police in A, area, and Levies personnel in B, area would perform their duties for ensuring security measures during Eid-ul- Azha.