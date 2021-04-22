UrduPoint.com
DC Sibi Orders To Take Action Against Absent Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:08 PM

DC Sibi orders to take action against absent doctors

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday chaired a high level meeting of district health authority to review various issues of health related in details

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday chaired a high level meeting of district health authority to review various issues of health related in details.

MS of Civil Hospital Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Hashmi, District Accounts Officer Ajab Khan Mandokhel, DS, MPHI Farhan Khan, Dr. Zeeshan and others were attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah said action would be taken against those medical staffs including doctors who were absent form their duties prolong.

No comprise would be made on absence doctors, he said.

"Professional of doctors was great but they should ensure their attendance in the hospital in order to treat patients," he said.

He said special cleanliness should be maintained in all health centers including Headquarters Hospital Sibi.

The DC further said that the nursery ward of the Civil Hospital should be activated as soon as possible.

He said that measures should be taken to improve shortage of medicines in the hospital for poor patients.

