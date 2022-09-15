DC Sibi reviews malaria control program

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review various issues related to malaria program including the alarming increase in malaria cases during recent rains and flood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review various issues related to malaria program including the alarming increase in malaria cases during recent rains and flood.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Manzoor Baloch, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Rafiq Mastoi, DSMP PHI Farhan Ka Kad, District Coordinator Malaria Program BRSP Lal Jan Baloch, Mail Officer Indus Hospital Abid Aziz, Chief Municipal Officer Ghulam Abbas.

District Coordinator BRSP Lal Jan Baloch briefed the DC about the malaria program in Sibi district.

He said that in view of increasing malaria cases, efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to the common man.

He said that 3441 malaria screening tests were conducted last month in which 567 were positive.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that screening camps were held in various areas of the district including Lahri, Tali, Loni, Marghzani, Mill and other areas with the support of Health Department, PPHI and BRSP, in which free screening would be done and medicines would also be provided to the patients.

He directed the officers concerned to form mobile teams and medical camps should also be organized especially in rural areas.

He said the people could save themselves from malaria by taking preventive measures to prevent malaria.