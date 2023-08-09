DC Sibi reviews performance of health department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmad Qazi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the health department to provide healthcare facilities to the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmad Qazi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the health department to provide healthcare facilities to the public.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Kaleem, DHO Dr Imran Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr Qadir Haroon, DSMP PHI Tariq Shahbaz, Emergency Specialist UNICEF Shiraz Ali Baloch, District Coordinator BRSP Nasir Marri, In-charge representatives of Merck, Indus Hospital and CMH and other officers and heads of NGOs.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sibi said that Chief Secretary Balochistan and Secretary of Health have special instructions to take all urgent measures to improve the performance of the health department saying that the agenda that has been provided to us has to be fulfilled by working hard day and night.

If anyone shows negligence or carelessness during this time, immediate action will be taken which can be permanent suspension of that officer, he said.

He said that all the hospitals and medical centres have to improve their administrative affairs to ensure effective monitoring, increase their efficiency and improve the delivery of public services there to meet public expectations.

He said that in all the health centres and hospitals in the district, the availability and demand of medical equipment, lack or demand of medicines, compliance with the standards set in the treatment services in the hospitals, identification of problems including sanitation in the hospitals and its timely response, solution all these issues would be resolved immediately by making an action plan.

He said that in order to organize a medical camp, all the NGOs should arrange the camp by maintaining mutual relations with the health department, where the responsibility or work of all the NGOs and doctors should be done so that this relief could be given to the people in the area.