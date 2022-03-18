DC Sibi reviews urea fertilizer issues for facilitating to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Friday chaired an important joint meeting of farmers and fertilizer dealers for provision of facilities to farmers in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Friday chaired an important joint meeting of farmers and fertilizer dealers for provision of facilities to farmers in the area.

The meeting was attended by a large number of farmers and fertilizer dealers including Col. Frontier Corps (FC) Bilal Ahmed and District Officers.

Crisis fertilizer of supply to farmers and government rates were reviewed in detail in the meeting. The meeting jointly fixed the price of urea fertilizer at Rs.

2100 as per sack.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah said that hoarding of urea fertilizers and black marketing would not be tolerated in any case and strict action would be taken against the fertilizer dealers involved in this process.

He said farmers had to face a lot of difficulties due to crisis of urea fertilizers and now they could not have to experience any more problems saying that all resources would be utilized to provide them with fertilizers and relief in the area.