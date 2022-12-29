DC Sibi takes notice of water shortage & low gas pressure

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Thursday took notice of water shortage and low gas pressure across the city in view of public complaints.

In this regard, he called of relevant department meeting at his office to ask them to address related issues of public in the areas with the aim to provide facilities.

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer PHE Farrukh Baloch, Executive Engineer WAPDA Wariam Ahmed, and Zonal Manager Gas Khalid Solangi.

The Zonal Manager Gas told the Deputy Commissioner that some areas were facing pressure drop due to the leakage of gas pipelines.

He also assured the DC that soon the repair work would be completed and gas pressure to be restored soon.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer PHE said that there was a problem in the supply of drinking water in the city due to the disconnection of electricity.

Xen WAPDA also assured Deputy Commissioner that power to PHE's Tube wells would be restored by this evening so that supply of clean drinking water would be addressed on an emergency basis.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi directed the officers and said to make services for public welfare our motto, our aim was to serve humanity.

Actively participate in the construction and development of the area, there is no room for any negligence or neglect in this regard, he added.