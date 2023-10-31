Open Menu

DC Sibi Takes Notices Of Paramedical Staff Absence In DHQ

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Deputy Commissioner Sibi took strict notice of absence of doctors and medical staff in Divisional Headquarters Hospital and issued directives to take action against officials who neglect their duties.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Khuda-i- Rahim Mirwani directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sibi Ali Asghar Magsi to review the situation of DHQ Sibi and submit a report, on which the ADC paid a surprise visit to the DHQ Sibi and checked the medical facilities provided to patients in the hospital and the attendance of doctors and medical staff.

The ADC expressed his anger on the absentee employees and recommended departmental action against them while directing the Medical Superintendent (MS) to improve the medical facilities.

He said that those neglected their duties that would not deserve any concession, strict action would be taken against them.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has clear instructions to provide quality health facilities to the people at the official level, strict implementation of these orders could be ensured.

