DC Sibi visits cattle market to review COVID-19 SOPs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Baazi Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Model Bakra Mandi (cattle market) of Sibi and reviewed standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of COVID-19 and Congo virus.

He instructed the livestock department and other personnel deployed at the cattle market to ensure the implementation of SOPs in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. He said no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He asked the police officers on duty to take special security measures.

The deputy commissioner was informed that the people visiting the cattle market were being guided about the precautionary measures with the help of Tiger Force.

He was told that anti virus spray was being carried out in the market and other areas under the supervision of veterinarians and senior officials of the livestock department for ensuring the safety of the public from the deadly virus.