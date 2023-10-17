Open Menu

DC Sibi Warns Of Strict Action Against Absent Paramedical Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

DC Sibi warns of strict action against absent paramedical staff

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Dr Khuda-i- Rahim on Tuesday expressed his concern about the absence of paramedical staff and directed relevant officials to ensure the attendance of staff with the aim of facilitating people in BHU at Mill Kashkoori area of Sibi

He shared these views while visiting Basic Health Unite at Mill Kashkoor and checked the attendance of staff where only the Lady Health Visitor (LHV) presented his duty and found all other staff absent during duty time. 

He expressed his displeasure with the absence of staff and issued instructions to take action against those absent their duties, saying no comprise would be made on attendance of paramedical staff.

He said that it was our responsibility to ensure the provision of basic facilities including health, education, and others to people in the area. 

Later, the DC also inspected Base One levies post and levies personnel were found to be absent from their duties.

He suspended the concerned Levies personnel and ordered an inquiry against them

On this occasion, he urged the officers along with personnel to remain at their place of deployment, negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that due to a little carelessness, one may have to face a huge loss saying that the safety of people's lives and property was our first responsibility.

