DC Sohbatpur Inaugurates Digital Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

DC Sohbatpur inaugurates digital census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sohbat Pur Fayyaz Ali inaugurated the digital census here on Wednesday.

District Coordinator Muhammad Qasim Nawaz and Supervisor Hafiz Muhammad Imran Gola gave a briefing to DC Sahabatpur regarding the census.

While talking to the media, the DC announced the commencement of the 7th population and housing census and urged people to ensure the presence of a member or the head of the household for registering all household members.

"The census is a national duty," he said, adding that security had been provided to the census teams for ensuring that the registration process is completed without interruption.

