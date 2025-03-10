DC Sorab Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive By Planting Sapling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sorab Habib Naseer officially inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the DC office on Monday.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Mehrabad Asadullah Sumalani, Superintendent DC Office Fazal Muhammad Qambrani, Risaldar Attaullah PRO Sikandar Elahi and other concerned officers were also present.
The officers of the Forest Department gave a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner Sorab regarding the plantation drive.
He informed in the briefing that a target of planting 6,000 trees has been set in Sorab during the spring of 2025, under which practical steps are being taken to create a green and lush environment.
Addressing the ceremony, DC Sorab said that plantation is very important for environmental protection and every citizen should take full part in this drive.
He urged the people to plant as many trees as possible so that the area is made green and lush.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Asadullah Sumalani and Superintendent Fazal Muhammad Qambrani also highlighted the importance of tree plantation and said that planting trees is not only necessary for environmental improvement but is also a gift for future generations.
