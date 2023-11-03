Open Menu

DC South Chairs Meeting On Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

DC South chairs meeting on anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday chaired a meeting on the performance of the ongoing anti-polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday chaired a meeting on the performance of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by polio teams on the details of ongoing polio campaign. DC South was apprised of the problems encountered in different sub-divisions during the polio campaign.

The DC South said that polio teams and monitoring officers should make every possible effort to ensure door-to-door access and make the campaign 100 percent successful. Also, until the last day of the campaign, ensure announcements through mosques in the morning hours and direct all teams to be in the field at 9 am, he directed.

He also instructed the concerned officers and team members to make maximum efforts to achieve better results in the campaign.

The meeting was attended by the assistant commissioners of various sub-divisions of Karachi South, health officers including the commissioners, polio campaign in-charges and other relevant participants.

The meeting was held in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner South Complex MA Jinnah Road Karachi South.

Related Topics

Karachi Altaf Hussain Polio Road All

Recent Stories

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, b ..

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

5 minutes ago
 Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

5 minutes ago
 9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 P ..

9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Car ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Re ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Da ..

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Day

20 minutes ago
Youth killed during rival clash

Youth killed during rival clash

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal optimist to win next election

Bilawal optimist to win next election

12 minutes ago
 Special cleansing campaign initiated in province i ..

Special cleansing campaign initiated in province including Quetta City: Pirkani

5 minutes ago
 14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terroris ..

14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terrorist attack

5 minutes ago
 9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas ..

National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (O ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan