DC South discusses arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner District South Tabriz Sadiq Marri on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding arrangements including law and order situation, cleaning and other administrative matters on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and martyrs of Karbala.

The meeting held detailed discussion regarding cleaning and lighting arrangements on Imambargahs and main procession routes, law and order and security situation on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), at the Deputy Commissioner South Complex here, said a statement.

While giving a detailed briefing to the DC South, it was said that there are more than 18 Imambargahs in the South District, in which processions and Majalis will be held on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.

S) and the martyrs of Karbala, in addition to local processions and Majalis.

He said that all the necessary facilities should be provided to the mourners on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

In the meeting, SSP South, officials of Pakistan Rangers, all Assistant Commissioners including other law enforcement agencies, KMC, DMC, SSGC, K-Electric, Fire Brigade, Karachi Water and Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Scouts, Traffic Police and trustees/administrators of Imambargahs and officers of related departments participated.

Tabriz said that he would personally review the cleaning and security arrangements in and around the route of the main procession and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.