UrduPoint.com

DC South Discusses Arrangements Of Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 09:31 PM

DC South discusses arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

Deputy Commissioner District South Tabriz Sadiq Marri on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding arrangements including law and order situation, cleaning and other administrative matters on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and martyrs of Karbala

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner District South Tabriz Sadiq Marri on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding arrangements including law and order situation, cleaning and other administrative matters on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and martyrs of Karbala.

The meeting held detailed discussion regarding cleaning and lighting arrangements on Imambargahs and main procession routes, law and order and security situation on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), at the Deputy Commissioner South Complex here, said a statement.

While giving a detailed briefing to the DC South, it was said that there are more than 18 Imambargahs in the South District, in which processions and Majalis will be held on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.

S) and the martyrs of Karbala, in addition to local processions and Majalis.

He said that all the necessary facilities should be provided to the mourners on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

In the meeting, SSP South, officials of Pakistan Rangers, all Assistant Commissioners including other law enforcement agencies, KMC, DMC, SSGC, K-Electric, Fire Brigade, Karachi Water and Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Scouts, Traffic Police and trustees/administrators of Imambargahs and officers of related departments participated.

Tabriz said that he would personally review the cleaning and security arrangements in and around the route of the main procession and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Fire Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Law And Order Traffic Tabriz Karbala All Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

EU States Ask European Commission to Propose Measu ..

EU States Ask European Commission to Propose Measures on Gas Price Cap - Czech M ..

43 seconds ago
 Ombudsman Sindh visits Shah Bhatai Hospital

Ombudsman Sindh visits Shah Bhatai Hospital

45 seconds ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

46 seconds ago
 Consumer Protection Court issues arrest warrant fo ..

Consumer Protection Court issues arrest warrant for SSP Javed Ali Baloch

52 seconds ago
 US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands ..

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

14 minutes ago
 Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of En ..

Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of Enerhodar, ZNPP - Ulyanov

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.