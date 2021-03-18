DC South for preparation of monsoon contingency plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar has directed the concerned officials to prepare a monsoon contingency plan in consultation with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water board and District Municipal Corporation.

He was presiding over an important meeting on monsoon preparedness in his office on Thursday, said a statement.

Irshad Ali Sodhar said that low lying areas should be identified so as to prepare the plan to combat the situation during the expected monsoon rain.

He said that the district administration would use all its resources to facilitate the citizens during the rain.

He said that a comprehensive contingency plan should be formulated so that the concerned authorities including Sindh government and PDMA could be informed.

He said that the officers should take this task seriously and perform their duties responsibly. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.