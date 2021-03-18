UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC South For Preparation Of Monsoon Contingency Plan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

DC South for preparation of monsoon contingency plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar has directed the concerned officials to prepare a monsoon contingency plan in consultation with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water board and District Municipal Corporation.

He was presiding over an important meeting on monsoon preparedness in his office on Thursday, said a statement.

Irshad Ali Sodhar said that low lying areas should be identified so as to prepare the plan to combat the situation during the expected monsoon rain.

He said that the district administration would use all its resources to facilitate the citizens during the rain.

He said that a comprehensive contingency plan should be formulated so that the concerned authorities including Sindh government and PDMA could be informed.

He said that the officers should take this task seriously and perform their duties responsibly. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy participates in MINREX 2021

11 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed approves Sharjah Government Media ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler allocates building for marine sports ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

2 hours ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.