DC South launches cleaning campaign ahead of expected heavy monsoon rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani has launched a cleaning campaign to improve sanitation and drainage system in view of heavy monsoon forecast.

The administration is also covering the manholes, besides cleaning them to improve the sewage flow.

DC South Abdul Sattar Issani said that heavy monsoon rains have been forecast, therefore high alert has been declared by the district administration to deal with any emergency situation.

Leaves of all staffers have been canceled and they have been ordered to remain on alert 24-hour, he informed.

He said that all the machines are ready for immediate drainage of rain water and staff would be present on the ground to respond in emergency situation.

The DC said that all measures were being taken for drainage of rain water to provide immediate relief to masses.