UrduPoint.com

DC South Launches Cleaning Campaign Ahead Of Expected Heavy Monsoon Rainfall

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

DC South launches cleaning campaign ahead of expected heavy monsoon rainfall

Deputy Commissioner, South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani has launched a cleaning campaign to improve sanitation and drainage system in view of heavy monsoon forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani has launched a cleaning campaign to improve sanitation and drainage system in view of heavy monsoon forecast.

The administration is also covering the manholes, besides cleaning them to improve the sewage flow.

DC South Abdul Sattar Issani said that heavy monsoon rains have been forecast, therefore high alert has been declared by the district administration to deal with any emergency situation.

Leaves of all staffers have been canceled and they have been ordered to remain on alert 24-hour, he informed.

He said that all the machines are ready for immediate drainage of rain water and staff would be present on the ground to respond in emergency situation.

The DC said that all measures were being taken for drainage of rain water to provide immediate relief to masses.

Related Topics

Water Alert All Rains

Recent Stories

Defeat is PTI, PML-Q's fate: Shehzad Cheema

Defeat is PTI, PML-Q's fate: Shehzad Cheema

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes o ..

Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes of Rs 6.1 billion

1 minute ago
 Meeting held to explore avenues for mining sector ..

Meeting held to explore avenues for mining sector development

1 minute ago
 Barrister Saif visits addicts rehabilitation cente ..

Barrister Saif visits addicts rehabilitation center Faqirabad

1 minute ago
 Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to ..

Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to 20

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of Arts to showcase pupp ..

Pakistan National Council of Arts to showcase puppet show

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.