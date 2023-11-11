Open Menu

DC South Launches WhatsApp Number For Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC South launches WhatsApp number for public complaints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) In an effort to make it easier for the public to register their complaints, feedback, and suggestions, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Karachi, Capt. (Retd.) Altaf Hussain Sario, has launched a WhatsApp number, 03363276884, on the official DC South account, formerly known as Twitter.

The DC South has encouraged people to use this WhatsApp number to share their concerns and feedback, so that they can be addressed promptly and efficiently. This is a welcome move, as it will make it easier for people to get in touch with the authorities and have their voices heard.

