Open Menu

DC South Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC South reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Captain (Retd.) Altaf Hussain Sario on Saturday held a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by DHO South, ADC-1, Deputy District Polio Officer, Immunization Officer, Town Communication Officers Saddar and Lyari, Disease Surveillance Officer, Assistant Commissioners of Aram Bagh, Saddar, Lyari, Mukhtiarkar Saddar and other officers concerned.

The DC directed to ensure the coverage of school in the first 3 days of the campaign.

He also reviewed the security arrangements for the polio teams.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Polio Lyari Saddar Bagh

Recent Stories

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

15 minutes ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

15 minutes ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

59 minutes ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

1 hour ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

1 hour ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

1 hour ago
Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

2 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

2 hours ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

2 hours ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan