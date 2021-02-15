UrduPoint.com
DC South Reviews Ongoing Development Works

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC South reviews ongoing development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karachi (South), Irshad Ali Sodhar along with the officials concerned inspected various ongoing development projects in the District South here on Monday.

The officials concerned of the DC office, KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, KDA and various other departments were also present, said a statement.

Irshad Sodhar during visit to Clifton's Urban Forest on the beach said that one of the major challenges of the present day is the marine pollution and lack of proper maintenance of the beach that affected the beauty of the beaches.

Urban Forest is an excellent project for which every individual and organization has to play its full role, he said.

While inspecting the ongoing water supply and sewerage projects, the DC South said that construction projects are not beneficial without revamping and improving the drainage system.

During the visit to Ranchhod Line and Chakiwara, the DC South directed the officials of SSWMB to perform cleaning work on daily basis.

