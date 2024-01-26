DC South Reviews Security Arrangements For General Election-2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday reviewed the overall security arrangements in the jur of district South with regard to the general elections-2024, here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday reviewed the overall security arrangements in the jur of district South with regard to the general elections-2024, here.
The DC South chaired the meeting of the concerned officials held in the conference room of DC South Complex here. The concerned officials of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers Pakistan and Police were in attendance on the occasion.
In the meeting, held detailed discussion regarding the whole polling process and security measures for the general elections.
The DC South was briefed on the foolproof security plan for all polling stations and election Constituencies situated in the jurisdiction of district South.
The DC South issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security measures for candidates, voters as well as polling staff and also for equipment, ballot boxes and delivery of election material. Among other notables, District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) also participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra4 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat17 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct19 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day19 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days16 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’17 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident19 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects17 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..49 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki50 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed50 minutes ago