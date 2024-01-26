Open Menu

DC South reviews security arrangements for general election-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday reviewed the overall security arrangements in the jur of district South with regard to the general elections-2024, here.

The DC South chaired the meeting of the concerned officials held in the conference room of DC South Complex here. The concerned officials of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers Pakistan and Police were in attendance on the occasion.

In the meeting, held detailed discussion regarding the whole polling process and security measures for the general elections.

The DC South was briefed on the foolproof security plan for all polling stations and election Constituencies situated in the jurisdiction of district South.

The DC South issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security measures for candidates, voters as well as polling staff and also for equipment, ballot boxes and delivery of election material. Among other notables, District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) also participated in the meeting.

