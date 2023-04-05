DC South to ensure ample arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (A.S)

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Leghari on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements of Majlis and procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on 21st Ramazan , at the DC South Complex here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Leghari on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements of Majlis and procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on 21st Ramazan , at the DC South Complex here.

Necessary arrangements including law and order and municipal services on the venues of Majalis and routes of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) processions were discussed.

The participants of the meeting made detailed deliberations on cleaning, lighting and sanitation services at Imambargahs and overall security arrangements on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

They were briefed that there are many Imambargahs in South District in which Majlis are held, besides other events are also held on the Day.

The DC directed the officials concerned to ensure proper arrangements of cleanliness and lighting at all Imambargahs as well as other venues of Majlis and routes of processions.

He said all the necessary facilities should be provided to the mourners of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) processions and Majalis.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of local administrations and other concerned departments that the public should not face any kind of problem on this occasion.

The representatives of Pakistan Jafferia Alliance, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of Police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other law enforcement agencies, KMC, DMC, SSGC, K Electric, Fire Brigade, Karachi Water and Sewerage board were in attendance.

Representatives of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, scouts, traffic police and trustees and administrators of Imambargahs and officers of concerned departments were also present.

Saeed Laghari said he will personally review the arrangements in and around the venues of Majalis, Imambargahs and routes of the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.