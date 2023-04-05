Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC South To Ensure Ample Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali (A.S)

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:48 PM

DC South to ensure ample arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (A.S)

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Leghari on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements of Majlis and procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on 21st Ramazan , at the DC South Complex here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Leghari on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements of Majlis and procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on 21st Ramazan , at the DC South Complex here.

Necessary arrangements including law and order and municipal services on the venues of Majalis and routes of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) processions were discussed.

The participants of the meeting made detailed deliberations on cleaning, lighting and sanitation services at Imambargahs and overall security arrangements on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

They were briefed that there are many Imambargahs in South District in which Majlis are held, besides other events are also held on the Day.

The DC directed the officials concerned to ensure proper arrangements of cleanliness and lighting at all Imambargahs as well as other venues of Majlis and routes of processions.

He said all the necessary facilities should be provided to the mourners of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) processions and Majalis.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of local administrations and other concerned departments that the public should not face any kind of problem on this occasion.

The representatives of Pakistan Jafferia Alliance, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of Police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other law enforcement agencies, KMC, DMC, SSGC, K Electric, Fire Brigade, Karachi Water and Sewerage board were in attendance.

Representatives of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, scouts, traffic police and trustees and administrators of Imambargahs and officers of concerned departments were also present.

Saeed Laghari said he will personally review the arrangements in and around the venues of Majalis, Imambargahs and routes of the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Fire Rangers Police Water Law And Order Traffic Alliance All Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on ..

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al A ..

4 minutes ago
 NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New ..

Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New Regions - Russian Security Cou ..

3 minutes ago
 South African Government Terminates National State ..

South African Government Terminates National State of Disaster Declared Over Ene ..

3 minutes ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.