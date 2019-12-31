DC South Waziristan pays surprise visit to health centres

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak paid a surprise visit to various health centres of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak paid a surprise visit to various health centres of the district.

During the checking of health centres he found several employees absent and expressed annoyance over the matter.

He also directed the District Health Officer (DHO) for initiating legal action against the absent officials.

The deputy commissioner said despite the provision of funds and posting staff, the inactivation of the health centres was highly sorrowful, adding such situation would not be tolerated in any circumstance.

He directed that the DHO should be regularly kept informed regarding the birth of children in all public and private sector health centres of the district and completion of the EPI vaccination course by children and guaranteeing of the presence of EPI technicians and availability of vaccines.