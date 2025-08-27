DC South Waziristan Upper Reviews Staff’s Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Asmatullah Wazir has chaired a meeting to review a monthly performance of the personal staff of the deputy commissioner office.
According to administration, the meeting reviewed the performance of various branches besides discussing matters pertaining to fulfillment of duties, and achievements to date.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was of the view that public service was not just a responsibility, but a trust.
He said that honesty, punctuality, and timely completion of tasks were the qualities that bring dignity to institutions and foster public trust.
Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir appreciated employees who demonstrated outstanding performance and announced cash rewards for them.
The DC said that such recognition was not only an encouragement but also a motivation for others to dedicate themselves with the same sincerity and commitment to serving the public.
