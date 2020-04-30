UrduPoint.com
DC South Waziristan Visits Damage Portion Of Main Wana-Tanai Road

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:24 PM

DC South Waziristan visits damage portion of main Wana-Tanai Road

South Waziristan Tribal District Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khan Thursday visited damaged portion of main Wana -Tanai Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :South Waziristan Tribal District Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khan Thursday visited damaged portion of main Wana -Tanai Road.

During the visit the deputy commissioner met with local elders and sought their proposals for construction of new bridges in Thatai and Samar Bagh areas the most neglected localities of Wana subdivision.

He assured them that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that developmental initiatives and other community-based schemes would be taken with due consultation with all stakeholders keeping in view the needs of the areas.

Officers from line departments also accompanied the deputy commissioner during his visit.

