UrduPoint.com

DC Spends Eid-ul-Azha With Edhi Home Children

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DC spends Eid-ul-Azha with Edhi Home children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commission Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon spent first day of Eid-ul-Azha at Edhi Home in Islamabad, distributing sweets and gifts among the orphan and destitute inmates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Khan accompanied the DC in Edhi foundation orphanage. Speaking on the occasion, DC said destitute and orphan children were not alone.

He paid glowing tributes to Edhi foundation for looking after orphan and destitute children.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the DC said the administration has released the animal sellers, who were taken into custody for illegally putting their animals on road sides. Their animals were also being released. The administration was not against anyone but duty bound to keep the traffic flow smooth and save the commuters from unnecessary botheration due to traffic congestion on main roads.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

8 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

16 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

16 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.