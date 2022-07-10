DC spends Eid-ul-Azha with Edhi Home children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commission Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon spent first day of Eid-ul-Azha at Edhi Home in Islamabad, distributing sweets and gifts among the orphan and destitute inmates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Khan accompanied the DC in Edhi foundation orphanage. Speaking on the occasion, DC said destitute and orphan children were not alone.

He paid glowing tributes to Edhi foundation for looking after orphan and destitute children.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the DC said the administration has released the animal sellers, who were taken into custody for illegally putting their animals on road sides. Their animals were also being released. The administration was not against anyone but duty bound to keep the traffic flow smooth and save the commuters from unnecessary botheration due to traffic congestion on main roads.