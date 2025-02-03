Open Menu

DC, SSP Hyderabad Inaugurates 7-day Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM

DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon launched 7-day polio campaign by administering polio drops to children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon launched 7-day polio campaign by administering polio drops to children

The campaign was launched from a private hospital in Hyderabad

The seven-day campaign, which started Monday from February 03, will continue till February 09.

SSP Hyderabad Dr.

Farrukh Ali also met the polio teams and issued directives to make the campaign successful.

During the polio campaign, 314,080 children in 4 talukas of Hyderabad will be administered polio drops

985 polio teams, 160 and 160 UCMOs are participating in the polio campaign, in addition to this, 36 transit points and 90 fixed sites have also been set up where designated staff will administer polio drops to children during this campaign.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio driv ..

DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive

57 seconds ago
 Polio teams security beefed up

Polio teams security beefed up

58 seconds ago
 Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining ..

Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA

6 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRW ..

Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA

26 minutes ago
 CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Gr ..

CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attend ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..

59 seconds ago
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tourname ..

Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament

1 minute ago
 Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

4 minutes ago
 Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

4 minutes ago
 DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign

DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win ..

Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan