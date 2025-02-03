DC, SSP Hyderabad Inaugurates 7-day Polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon launched 7-day polio campaign by administering polio drops to children
The campaign was launched from a private hospital in Hyderabad
The seven-day campaign, which started Monday from February 03, will continue till February 09.
SSP Hyderabad Dr.
Farrukh Ali also met the polio teams and issued directives to make the campaign successful.
During the polio campaign, 314,080 children in 4 talukas of Hyderabad will be administered polio drops
985 polio teams, 160 and 160 UCMOs are participating in the polio campaign, in addition to this, 36 transit points and 90 fixed sites have also been set up where designated staff will administer polio drops to children during this campaign.
