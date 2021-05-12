UrduPoint.com
DC-SSP Operation Visits Inner City, Check Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. Khalid Mahmood and SSP Operations Yasir Afridi have visited different areas of Peshawar Cantt and checked the lockdown and implementation of corona SOPs issued by the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. Khalid Mahmood and SSP Operations Yasir Afridi have visited different areas of Peshawar Cantt and checked the lockdown and implementation of corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

They were accompanied by other police officers and district administration officials on the occasion.

Talking to media,SSP Operations Yasir Afridi highlighted the steps being taken for an effective lockdown and ensuring people should follow corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by Peshawar Police regarding lockdowns and SOPs.

He informed that the Police, alongside Pakistan Army and officials of the district administration have also carried out operations in inner city, Hayatabad and Cantt areas, adding, so far action has been taken against 7,000 shopkeepers for lockdown violations.

SSP Operations Yasir Afridi said that the lockdown is being monitored by drone cameras as well.

He said it has been ensured that all the shopping malls and shops in the city are closed while the citizens are requested to stay indoors at home and stay safe and not rush into the bazaars for no reason.

He said action was also taken against those violators roaming in the bazaars and markets unnecessarily.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed shopkeepers to follow SOPs, otherwise action would be taken against them.

