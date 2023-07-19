Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

DC, SSP review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon accompanied by SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri visited different towns of tehsil Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed inspected the arrangements made for Muharram procession routes and Imambargahs.

They met with the administration of Muharram and enquired about their issues and problems.

Talking to administrators, DC said that instructions are already issued to concerned officials for sanitation improvement and immediate removal of encroachments.

He said that all possible arrangements are being made for improvement in cleanliness and providing facilities to mourners.

DC also instructed Assistant Commissioner Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsils to ensure facilities for mourning processions and religious programs.

On the occasion, SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri said that District Police have formed a plan for security of mourning processions and other religious programs.

SSP instructed officials of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to adopt all measures for strict vigilance of mourning processions and religious programs and also for the free flow of traffic on the National Highway.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier DC chaired separate meetings to overview arrangements made for Muharram. DC instructed town, public health and revenue officials to immediately finalize all arrangements while HESCO officials for the supply of electricity as per schedule during the Muharram days.

More Stories From Pakistan