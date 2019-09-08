DC, SSP review security measures at mourning procession route

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ms. Aeysha Abro along with Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio and Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Sunday visited route of "Jamaitiun jo Pir" and reviewed security arrangements.

The DC and the SSP expressed satisfaction over security measures made by district administration and directed the officials concerned to remain high alert during Ashura so that no untoward incident could take place.