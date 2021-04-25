DC, SSP visit areas to review implementation on smart lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here Sunday visited and inspected the implementation of Covid SOP's in different areas where smart lockdown has been imposed.

According to an official statement, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro along with SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh reviewed the situation in the areas under smart lockdown and urged the general public to adhere to the SOPs issued by the government and the health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The DC also appealed to people to maintain social distancing and wear masks as it is the only way to keep us safe from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saima Fatima also visited different markets and malls for checking prices of essential commodities and inspecting enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.

On violations, a flour mill was sealed while fine was imposed against Dawood Supermarket and Boulevard mall.