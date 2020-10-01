DC, SSP visit educational institutions

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday visited different educational institutes and checked coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

They also visited classrooms and monitored the cleanliness arrangements and maintaining of social distance. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adeel Taswar said it is the duty of everybody to follow the SOPs to slow the pace of Covid-19.

DC Raja Mansoor AhmadHe said institutions involved in ignoring coronavirus SOPs will be sealed.